SAP Cloud for Component Manufacturing

The manufacturing industry has been on a journey of rapid change. This evolutionary journey has led to improved product quality, better service, and greater efficiency. In the 1990s, we saw improvements in business process reengineering, an increase in automation, and the greater benefits of lean manufacturing. As this journey continued into the 2000s, we saw flexible manufacturing processes supported by integrated supply chain planning and sales-force automation. What we are experiencing now is the emergence of the intelligent enterprise. Leveraging the benefits of the cloud, real-time analytics, and interconnectivity driven by the Internet of Things (IoT), we are now deep into the next manufacturing revolution.