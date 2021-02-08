Scenario Planning Is a Strategic Imperative

A great deal has changed in how finance and accounting departments operate since the start of 2020. To cope with unprecedented conditions, many departments have found that significant changes to their processes and operating methods are not only possible, they’re necessary. With workers unable to be in office, organizations have learned how to work virtually using videoconferencing, and adopted a variety of new software that make it possible to work under any conditions. Software that automates the close, for instance, smooths the execution of processes by managing hand-offs, reviews and approvals even when face-to-face interaction isn’t feasible.

Change is necessary because in a rapidly evolving environment, executives have demanded more indepth guidance from financial planning and analysis (FP&A) groups on the likely impact of very different possible scenarios. Guidance is needed to help them grapple with contingencies in an uncertain future, and find opportunities to gain competitive ground in the economic downturn and in the recovery that will follow.

Download to find out more.