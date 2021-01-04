Secure & Compliant Real-time Payments

Real-time, digital payments have never been more pertinent for community banks and credit unions. Even prior to the pandemic, megabanks offered their customers mobile banking and a variety of digital payment services, while community banks and credit unions faced resource constraints that limited their digital offerings. Learn how to overcome these constraints and understand why now is the time to embrace digital banking and payments as a competitive differentiator. This white paper:

– Explores the importance of real-time, digital payment services
– Explains the associated financial crime risks for various payment channels
– Defines tangible solutions in mitigating risks to safely serve customers and members

Download to find out more.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length: 12 Pages

