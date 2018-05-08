Securing Higher Education – Addressing Five Common Security Challenges

Cisco

A more connected world has many advantages in terms of information sharing and communication. But by its very nature, being more connected introduces new threats, as organisational boundaries become blurred. At the same time the tools used by attackers have become more sophisticated but also easier to use.

The evolution of the threat domain has seen an increase in the number of vectors that need to be considered, along with the ever-present threats that are typically procedural (e.g. patching), or human behaviour related. Here we identify five threat vectors that are common to all higher education organisations and suggest how to mitigate these challenges.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

AR Goggles for Enterprise Use: Business Interest and Product Range Heat Up
3 hours ago
Why Insects are Creating the Buzz in Drone Development
4 hours ago
AI on the Edge: Microsoft out Rolls Host of New Capabilities
5 hours ago
5G is Taking Off: Vodafone’s New UK Enterprise Director Anne Sheehan Talks Us Through Her Vision
8 hours ago
Where’s the Magic in Gartner’s Quadrant?
9 hours ago
London Tech Week Countdown: It’s Back and It’s Bigger than Ever
11 hours ago
Manchester’s Smart City Future Shines Bright with Tesla System Addition
11 hours ago
The Skills Gap is Real: How to Inspire Digital Literacy in an Organisation
1 day ago
SAP S/4HANA Customers Empowered with TWELVE New AI Enhancements
1 day ago
AI and Machine Learning – What are the Most Important Data Storage Requirements?
2 days ago
The Rise of BSM Ushers in New Era of Enterprise Tech Innovation
3 days ago
New HPE, Red Hat Partnership Looks to Speed up Container Adoption
4 days ago
Brexit IT Failure Could be “Unmitigated Disaster” for Agriculture, Chemicals
4 days ago
Why Security is the Most Important Part of the Passport Making Process
4 days ago
Cyber Risk in the Retail Sector
4 days ago
Twitter Bug Revealed Passwords – Company Also Reveals Move to Ship 300PB to Google Cloud
4 days ago