Securing Office 365 with Okta

Okta

As the leading independent provider of enterprise identity, Okta integrates with more than 5000 cloud applications out-of-the-box. These cloud applications are accessible from Internet and hence are regularly targeted by adversaries. Okta’s security team sees countless intrusion attempts across its customer base, including phishing, password spraying, KnockKnock and brute-force attacks. They continuously monitor and rapidly respond to these attacks to protect customer tenants and the Okta service. The most commonly targeted application for these attacks is Office 365, a cloud business productivity service developed by Microsoft.

This document covers the security issues discussed above and provides illustrative guidance on how to configure the Office 365 application with Okta to bridge the gap created by lack of MFA for Office 365. This information is based on internal research performed by the Okta security team and does not constitute a replacement for Okta documentation addressing Office 365 configuration for Okta.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Google Cloud’s Healthcare API Aims to Tackle Interoperability Issues with Existing, Emerging Data Standards
1 hour ago
Sungard AS Bankruptcy: As Voting Begins, What Now?
3 hours ago
“Managed Storage is Revolutionising Access to Tangible Value from Data”
5 hours ago
Newham Council Data Breach Saw “Gangs Matrix” Fall into Gang Hands
6 hours ago
Microsoft’s New Cryptography Suite is “Mathematically Certain” to be Secure
8 hours ago
Brexit Uncertainty Halts EURid’s UK .eu Domain Name Rollback Plans
1 day ago
Four Things Businesses Should Know About Their Machine Identities
1 day ago
UK Universities Have Failed 100% of Penetration Tests Within Two Hours
1 day ago
How To Visualise An Edge In Today’s Cut-Throat Customer Race
1 day ago
Are Humans Really “The Weakest Link” In The Cyber Security Chain?
1 day ago
Misconfigured Storage Tech Strikes Again, Facebook User Data Exposed
1 day ago
Ignore The Hype About AIOps, The Reality Is Better
2 days ago
EU Creates an International Association for Blockchain Technology
2 days ago
Amazon Email Scam: Watch Out For Malicious Order Confirmed Emails
2 days ago
UK Companies Selected to Demonstrate Emerging Energy Technologies
2 days ago
Databases Can Help Businesses Navigate GDPR Risk And Opportunity
2 days ago