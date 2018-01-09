Trend logo

Securing the Server Compute Evolution: Hybrid Cloud Has Transformed the Datacenter

Trend Micro

This Technology Spotlight highlights how hybrid cloud architectures, underpinned by the growth of cloud computing and virtualization, has transformed the way organizations should view server security. Although organizations have considerable interest in endpoint and perimeter network security, the evolution of the modern datacenter, which includes physical, virtual, and now frequently cloud servers, demands new approaches to protecting an often neglected component of the infrastructure. Importantly, most enterprises using the cloud will be deployed in a hybrid architecture for the foreseeable future, with workloads and multi-tiered applications deployed in the datacenter as well as the cloud. The key is that the security used to protect servers, regardless of where they are located, must be efficient in the context in which it is deployed in order to not degrade overall server performance.

This paper defines what server security is, examines how and why the server security market is growing, and highlights the capabilities of Trend Micro in this strategically important area.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

