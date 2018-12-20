Securing the Cloud

Rolling out a comprehensive security plan can be challenging—especially when considering application-to-application communications between data centers. Organizations often look to the network infrastructure to provide a means to secure data passing between data centers. However, providing network encryption at Layer 3 can be costly and difficult to scale. Fortunately, optical layer encryption provides first-level defense and is simple to implement. It is protocol-agnostic, and can support a variety of traffic types.

Download the whitepaper to learn more.