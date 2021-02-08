Securing Your Nonprofit’s Financial Future

Nonprofits have been hit hard by the nation’s economic and health crises, and, as federal relief dollars run out, the situation will likely get worse. But savvy nonprofits are undertaking an array of measures to keep charitable donations flowing and ensure their earned revenue is strong. Efforts include reviewing organizational strategy, overseeing digital transformations, and improving operational efficiency.

In this collection, we share guidance from nonprofit leaders who have weathered past storms to help today’s leaders map a course for financial health and long-term viability – despite the ongoing uncertainty.

Length: 19 Pages

