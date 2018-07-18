“Security Delivery Platforms for Dummies” shows IT professionals how to transform how security and monitoring tools are deployed on the network for better efficiency and effectiveness. Learn how to detect threats faster by removing network blind spots, monitor what’s happening across the global enterprise and optimize your security tools’ performance and efficacy. If you’re responsible for protecting corporate networks or managing the deployment of security tools, this book is for you!
