SEO In China: How to Rank Higher on Chinese Search Engines with the Right Web Hosting

Alibaba Cloud

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is an important lead channel for businesses to drive traffic and grow their online presence. For companies doing business in China, a unique and localized SEO strategy is required, and web hosting is a major factor to improve search engine visibility.

With 21.1% share of the world’s Internet users, China has an unmissable online presence. The Internet is tightly integrated into people’s daily lives and Chinese search engine portals are a popular starting point to access information about traveling, studying, investing, shopping and working overseas. SEO is therefore an important consideration for foreign companies to consider in driving traffic and reaching Chinese consumers.

However, the way Chinese search engines crawl and index website pages differ from the SEO algorithms you may be accustomed to in the West.

This article will walk you through important steps to improve your SEO visibility and help you understand the role that web hosting plays in developing a successful SEO strategy for China.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Why cloud computing is key to help implement better security methods
47 mins ago
UK Launches pilot of first police-backed cyber security certificate
58 mins ago
Almost half of businesses see cryptocurrencies as having a positive impact
2 hours ago
International Women’s Day: The Tech Sector Speaks Up
19 hours ago
German privacy ruling against Facebook highlights importance of GDPR
19 hours ago
VMware looks to simplify multi cloud adoption
20 hours ago
Gov’t to put new cybersecurity measures in place for smart devices
20 hours ago
GitHub gives businesses a helping hand to open source project licensing
22 hours ago
Tech City UK announces 26 businesses added to Future Fifty programme
24 hours ago
Co-Op, Mastercard launch scan and go technology
24 hours ago
WANdisco signs OEM with Alibaba Cloud
1 day ago
Facebook sued by BlackBerry over app patent
1 day ago
Majority of investors look up to London’s talent pool for financial services
2 days ago
Hitachi Vantara extends machine learning capabilities
2 days ago
Composable infrastructure explained
2 days ago
Cybersecurity consortium created to protect fintech industry
2 days ago