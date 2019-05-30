Trend logo

Servers, Servers, Everywhere: How the Hybrid Cloud is a Game Changer for Security

This paper examines the dynamics of the hybrid cloud and the challenges introduced at both the business and technical levels. It also outlines how Deep Security, powered by XGen™, helps to address many of these real-world problems in ways that can simplify operations and increase the overall security of your data and applications across the hybrid cloud. You can find even more information about Deep Security at www.trendmicro.com/hybridcloud.

Type: White Paper
