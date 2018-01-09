Servers, Servers, Everywhere How the Hybrid Cloud Changes the Game for Security

Trend logo

Organizations today are facing significant challenges as they adopt the latest technologies to power business success. With major shifts from physical, to virtual, to cloud having occurred in the past 10 years, architectures have changed significantly and the rate of change is not slowing down. Technologies like containers and serverless functions are already on the horizon for broad enterprise adoption, adding a new set challenges for security teams.

This paper examines the dynamics of the hybrid cloud and the challenges introduced at both the business and technical levels. It also outlines how Deep Security, powered by XGen™, helps to address many of these real-world problems in ways that can simplify operations and increase overall security of your data and applications across the hybrid cloud.

