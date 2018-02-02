Six Steps to Achieving Data Access Governance

Data is an organization’s most valuable asset, consisting of anything from intellectual property to customer information. Often, this data is found on a number of platforms: Microsoft® Windows® file servers, NAS devices, SharePoint® sites and more. Unfortunately, many organizations cannot adequately control access to that data, or even reliably assess who currently has access.

Nevertheless, organizations need to satisfy compliance requirements and be able to quickly address security threats— or, ideally, prevent them from arising at all. They need to centralize the access request process and put an end to ambiguity about who has access to what. They need automated, multi-platform data access governance. This white paper outlines six steps to achieving that data access governance.

