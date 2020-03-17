Six steps to increase your engineering document control efficiency

In today’s economic environment, most EPCs and Owner Operators are stretching their budgets and resources but still striving to deliver on time-sensitive projects. Digital transformation has significantly reduced paper, but the processes themselves often remain largely manual.

In this whitepaper, Idox’s Steven Bruce shares his experiences of working with companies running large capital engineering projects and asks the question: “Can organizations really afford to pass up the opportunities for automation offered by technology?”

This whitepaper explores two key topics:

1. Maximizing the value of your existing investment in Engineering Information Management

2. Increasing the efficiency of your document control team