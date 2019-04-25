Skills for Tech Pros of Tomorrow

Common technologies of recent history are still top-of-mind for tech pros. They say they want to work on hybrid IT, security management, and software-defined skills for current implementation. However, technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics, and career paths like data science, coding, and programming, fall within the top five technologies or skillsets these pros are looking to develop. What’s more, tech pros are eyeing career development goals like leveraging technology expertise to take part in their organisation’s innovation and strategy—they’re learning to speak a new business language as they increasingly seek a seat at the corporate table. They’re also beginning to consider the effects of emerging tech on their careers yet feel unequipped to implement and manage impending innovations.

