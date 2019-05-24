For the third edition of the “Small & Medium Business Trends Report,” we analyzed responses from 2,000+ small and medium business (SMB) owners and leaders to determine:

SMB leaders’ motivations, challenges, and goals

How demographics shape the SMB experience

The role of technology in satisfying customer expectations

The survey was conducted online by the Harris Poll on behalf of Salesforce, between February 11 and March 7, 2019, among 2,011 SMB owners and leaders in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Respondents were 18 years of age or older, and their businesses had between 2–200 employees.

Data points were weighted by number of employees to bring insights in line with actual company size proportions in the population. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. Comparison calculations were derived from percentages taken out to two decimal places.