Smart document management: Helping EPCs and Owner Operators anticipate project rework and delays

Working smarter and faster to complete projects on time and on budget under today’s demanding project pressures requires continual investment in technology, processes and people. Engineering, Procurement and Construction firms (EPCs) naturally apply lessons learned to every new project to increase the opportunities for improved returns on their investments. To further capitalize, top EPCs are taking advantage of next generation project controls technology with the capacity to mitigate issues before they occur. Anticipating the unexpected will have a profound impact on delivery milestones, profitability and incentives, as well as commercial risk and penalty. When it comes to the successful delivery of a multi-million dollar capital project or plant turnaround, the ability to identify issues before they occur requires a little forethought and investment – an effort that will pay huge dividends throughout the project lifecycle.