Smart, Optimized, Connected Navigating – The Evolving Threat Landscape With A More Complete Approach To Network Security

It used to be that cybercriminals would blindly cast a wide net, sending millions of fraudulent emails in the hope that a few people would be tricked into handing over their personal or financial information. As organizations evolved their security infrastructures and the average user became more aware of how and how not to behave online, cybercriminals looking to make a profit soon realized they could no longer rely on crude, random attacks. Today, targeted attacks are the weapon of choice: a far more lucrative tactic that uses malware purpose-built to bypass defenses and penetrate the network of a single organization.

