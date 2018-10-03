Transportation systems are at a crossroads. We can choose to tolerate increasing congestion of our city roads, airports and harbors, or we can forge ahead with increasingly efficient, environmentally friendly and secure modes of transport and transportation hubs that take advantage of smart technologies. At ForeScout Technologies, we’re forging ahead with security solutions that are helping transportation professionals embrace smart technologies that are the basis for tomorrow’s smart transportation systems.
Smart Transportation: It’s time for a transportation transformation
