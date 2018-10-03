Smart Transportation: It’s time for a transportation transformation

ForeScout

Transportation systems are at a crossroads. We can choose to tolerate increasing congestion of our city roads, airports and harbors, or we can forge ahead with increasingly efficient, environmentally friendly and secure modes of transport and transportation hubs that take advantage of smart technologies. At ForeScout Technologies, we’re forging ahead with security solutions that are helping transportation professionals embrace smart technologies that are the basis for tomorrow’s smart transportation systems.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Honda Bringing “Chips, Dip and $2.75 Billion” to Autonomous Vehicle System
49 mins ago
AI Bias “More Dangerous than Killer Robots” says NVIDIA
2 hours ago
CloudKnox Closes Venture Round, Launches Hybrid Cloud Security Platform, Backed by Dell Technologies Capital
3 hours ago
RedLock Sold to Palo Alto Networks for $173 Million
4 hours ago
Facebook Uses AI in a Bid to Fire Up Facebook Marketplace
5 hours ago
Oracle Releases Autonomous NoSQL Database Service
5 hours ago
The Nobel Prize in Physics 2018: From Lasers to Quantum Computation
6 hours ago
Google’s New Top-Level Domain .Page Has Secure HTTPS as Default
8 hours ago
Block.one on Securing the Future of Blockchain Technology
10 hours ago
Netflix on Grill: Streaming Giants Must Have 30% European Content
1 day ago
Civica Buys UK-Based Case Management Supplier iCasework to Boost Cloud Software Portfolio
1 day ago
HM Land Registry Appoints Methods to Trial Corda “Blockchain”
1 day ago
UK Threatens Unilateral Digital Services Tax
1 day ago
Adobe Announces Acrobat Document Cloud Updates, AI Sensei for Faster PDF Signings
1 day ago
ECMWF Opens Procurement for Supercomputer Data Storage
1 day ago
Google in Browser-Based Gaming Push with Project Stream
1 day ago