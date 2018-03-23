How SolarWinds Patch Manager Can Help the NHS Avoid Ransomware Attacks

In May of 2017, the WannaCry virus took a dramatic toll on the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS)—the largest single-payer healthcare system in the world. According to a report released by the National Audit Office (NAO)*, the attack is believed to have infected machines at 81 health trusts—which accounts for nearly one-third of NHS trusts

in the U.K. In addition, according to the report, 19,500 medical appointments were cancelled, computers at 600 general practices were locked, and five hospitals had to divert ambulances to other medical facilities.

According to the report, the vulnerability was able to penetrate the system because of a lack of patching. Patches are provided by vendors to resolve known vulnerabilities.

