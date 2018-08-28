Solution brief: Veeam and VMware Software-Defined Data Center

Veeam

Achieving non-stop service and Availability traditionally required a significant investment in fully redundant systems with failover capabilities. But, many organizations settle for legacy hardware or tools that cost even more when they fail to avoid outages and take too long to recover if outages do occur. This solution brief reviews how VMware and Veeam® identify and remediate emerging-system issues, optimize infrastructure capacity and maintain the Availability requirements facing the Always-On Enterprise™ of today.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

