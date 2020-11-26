SonicWall Next-Generation Firewall Buyer’s Guide

Ransomware is up. IoT attacks are up. Encrypted threats are up. In a rapidly changing IT landscape — one characterized by companies rushing headlong into the cloud, network traffic percent increases in the double digits, and BYOD and remote work policies — cybercriminals are enjoying unprecedented opportunities. And protecting against these attacks is becoming increasingly challenging, as businesses need to protect multiple attack surfaces and implement the latest security controls just to keep up.

The firewalls of today are more agile, more capable and more powerful than when the technology debuted 20 years ago. As enterprises consider these next-generation firewalls (NGFW), there are several criteria that should be considered, including features, platform capabilities, performance and management.