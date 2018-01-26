With digital transformation reshaping the modern enterprise, applications represent a new class of assets and an important source of differentiation. The ever-more competitive digital economy requires that your applications be delivered with unprecedented speed, scale, and agility, which is why more and more organizations are turning to the cloud.

This survey had 3,000 respondents globally—across a range of industries, company sizes, and roles—about the challenges and opportunities presented by the ongoing process of digital transformation. This survey provides a uniquely comprehensive analysis of the trends shaping our world.

This white paper provides an inside look at the State of Application Delivery in 2018.