Strategies to Get IAM Right

One Identity

Identity and access management (IAM) is at the front lines of security. Yet for all its importance there are too many IAM projects that haven’t lived up to expectations, took too long, cost too much to complete and even failed outright.

But everything about IAM — controlling access, managing and securing privileged accounts, achieving governance — is so important that organizations keep hammering away at their IAM projects hoping that things will get better.

This e-book will describe the multi-faceted world of IAM and point
out common characteristics of failed projects. It will introduce new thinking, new tactics and new approaches like One Identity that can help you make sure your project succeeds.

