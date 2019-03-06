Tackling ITOM Sprawl is the Key to Unlock Digital Transformation and CIO Success

Some 82% of executives Accenture polled believe it is “erasing industry limitations and allowing paradigms to emerge.” Yet legacy IT infrastructure is holding these efforts back, and new investments designed to solve the problem can create further complexity. Modern IT Operations Management (ITOM) should be the answer, enabling

teams to optimize performance and improve service delivery. But age-old monitoring techniques and tool sprawl are endemic and only increase the likelihood of outages, angry customers and frustrated digital ambitions.

CIOs and IT teams must centralize IT Monitoring to drive change, improve visibility and control and get digital transformation back on track.