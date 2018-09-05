Hitachi

Take Control of Unstructured Data With a Communication Governance Solution

Implementing a compliance solution is a required cost of doing business, and your organization most likely already has a solution in place. However, new collaboration and communication tools and infiltration of user devices are challenging the competencies of compliance solutions. The extent to which data can remain secure, or that your solution can respond quickly to an e-discovery investigation and keep pace with changing requirements is often not addressed until a problem arises. Without the right infrastructure platform, completing a data query or investigation becomes a resource-intensive process.

Type: White Paper
