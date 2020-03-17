Taking digital to the engineering sphere: How can EPCs and Owner Operators accelerate tech transformation?

For many Owner Operators and EPCs, the drive to ‘go digital’ has been firmly in their sights for some time, but an uncertainty around how to kickstart the process – or what the next steps might be towards achieving digital maturity – have stalled progress.

Here, Steven Bruce from Idox reviews the progress made to date by engineering companies, the challenges still being faced across the oil and gas (O&G) and energy and utilities sectors, and why a digital approach may be the key to leaner operating costs and improved asset management.