Microsoft commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study to examine the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by shifting some or all their management and operations from on-premises, hosted, and outsourced implementations to Azure’s infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) offering. The purpose of this study is to give readers a framework to evaluate the potential financial impact, or ROI, of leveraging Azure IaaS for their organizations.
TEI of Azure Infrastructure
Microsoft