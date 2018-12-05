The 5 Surprising Ways Server Technology is Advancing Software Defined Storage

For those struggling to convince their leadership to adopt softwaredefined storage (SDS), this eBook from Dell EMC can help you make the case. We’ve gathered 5 ways server technology is advancing software-defined storage adoption, making it easier for businesses to implement SDS in the modern data center.

The biggest misconception about SDS is that the underlying hardware is not important. It’s true, many of the features and performance enhancements are now provided by software.1 But, if you thought the hardware provider doesn’t matter when implementing a SDS solution, think again.

Download to find out why.

Powered by Intel® Xeon® Platinum Processor

Power your Business