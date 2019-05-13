The 8 Principles of Modern Infrastructure Access

Infrastructure resources are some of the most sensitive and valuable assets across your network. Whether in the cloud or on-prem, controlling access to servers and databases is a top priority for IT and Security departments. While traditional methods are laser-focused on “protecting the keys”, admin credential breaches continue to slam organisations.

Something has to change. It’s time for organisations of all sizes to have a better identity-led architecture—one that lets you design a highly secure, automated environment that can scale.

This whitepaper introduces a modern methodology for infrastructure access. You will learn:

The core challenges with securing access to infrastructure
Why we need to revisit the approach taken to date
Eight principles that together form a cohesive architecture and set the foundation for a more secure environment—one that’s fit for the modern cloud era

Type: White Paper
