The AI Readiness Model

Intel

At Intel, we work with many organizations who are investigating artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Image recognition, natural language processing (NLP) and predictive maintenance are emerging as particular hotspots. Some businesses are exploring these AI use cases for the first time; others are examining how to advance from a successful starting point.

To aid organizations wherever they are on their AI journeys, Intel has created a Readiness Model to help decision makers understand where to prioritize efforts. We have developed this based on our experience working with customers across a range of scenarios and industry verticals. Examples include manufacturing companies wanting to improve quality control, and financial services organizations looking to use AI in algorithmic trading. This paper provides guidance on how to judge an organization’s ability and readiness to use AI to generate business value, and includes a list of questions which you can use to guide your own selfassessment activities.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

ST Engineering Works with SafeRide to Boost Automated Car Security
36 mins ago
Microsoft Office 365 Phishing Campaign Targets One in 10 Users
3 hours ago
Information Security Spending to Surge to Over $124bn by 2019
5 hours ago
Crown Hosting Migration and Getting a Configuration Management MOT
7 hours ago
Wildcard Certificate? We Questioned the Inventor
1 day ago
Diversity and the Digital Skills Deficiency
1 day ago
VMware Security Update Tackles Intel Spectre Variant Foreshadow
1 day ago
How Cyber Credit Scores Could Determine Future Enterprise Relationships
1 day ago
pureLiFi Wants to Turn Your LED Lights into High Speed Data Transmitters
1 day ago
3D Systems Deliver Strong Q2 Results Driven by Innovation
1 day ago
Bring Out Your Dead: Legacy Equipment That Is
2 days ago
Nvidia Unveils Turing Architecture for Power Hungry Graphics Rendering
2 days ago
IBM and Travelport Create AI Platform to Help Reduce Travel Expenses
2 days ago
Customer Experience in Age of Data Secrecy: Data Revolution and GDPR
2 days ago
Amazon, Google and Microsoft Commit to Frictionless Data in Healthcare
2 days ago
Cisco Patches Systems Against IKE Cryptographic Attack
2 days ago