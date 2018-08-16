The AI Readiness Model

At Intel, we work with many organizations who are investigating artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Image recognition, natural language processing (NLP) and predictive maintenance are emerging as particular hotspots. Some businesses are exploring these AI use cases for the first time; others are examining how to advance from a successful starting point.

To aid organizations wherever they are on their AI journeys, Intel has created a Readiness Model to help decision makers understand where to prioritize efforts. We have developed this based on our experience working with customers across a range of scenarios and industry verticals. Examples include manufacturing companies wanting to improve quality control, and financial services organizations looking to use AI in algorithmic trading. This paper provides guidance on how to judge an organization’s ability and readiness to use AI to generate business value, and includes a list of questions which you can use to guide your own selfassessment activities.