The Benefits of Migrating from ADS to Okta

Okta

The adoption rate of cloud applications has been dramatic in recent years. Cloud applications like Salesforce.com, Box, and Office 365 are being deployed across the enterprise. As a result, many organizations have either devised policies for cloud applications or are looking to do so in the near future.

This white paper will discuss the hallmarks of a successful Active Directory integration and SSO deployment, and will highlight the benefits of migrating from on-premises ADFS to Okta’s comprehensive, 100% cloud-based service.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

