The Business Impact of IT Transformation

In today’s highly competitive, always-on business environment, IT must evolve from an enabler of back-office processes into an engine that helps multiply revenue. This evolution, called IT transformation (ITX), requires the widespread modernization and automation of IT platforms and processes, along with the deployment of cutting-edge technologies that can help IT better align its offerings with line-of-business (LOB) needs. ITX is a necessary first step in a full digital transformation strategy for the business.

IDC interviewed organizations about how they are leveraging IT transformation initiatives to better meet the needs of their businesses.

