The Challenge of Migrating Government Applications to the Cloud

Today’s world is now a digital-first world. The private services we consume, whether it’s finding a new book to read on our Kindle or streaming the latest movie on Netflix is normally underpinned by technology. It is because of this ease of service and consumers settling into a routine of using them, that we now expect a similar service from our public sector and government agencies. Government leaders are turning to IT modernisation to keep citizens engaged, improve employee productivity, drive value and cost efficiencies and meet citizen expectations for modern, efficient, personalised and costeffective services. If they haven’t already started having these conversations, they’ll find themselves playing catch up.

But government agencies still need to resolve many challenges: reducing data siloes, improving agency efficiency, and boosting IT performance to name just a few. Hybrid cloud has played an important role in resolving these challenges by providing the speed, agility, scale and accelerated innovation needed for IT modernization. However, when government agencies consider adopting a hybrid cloud path, they can face the risk of unexpected costs, risks and delays incurred by their IT modernisation project.

Here, we explore the challenges government agencies face when it comes to migrating applications to the cloud, how they can be overcome, and the benefits digital transformation can offer the public sector to meet citizen demands for modern and effective public services.