The death of network hardware appliances — and what it means for your cloud migration

Cloudfare

Cloud migration has proven to be an effective strategy for reducing infrastructure costs, improving the availability of
data and applications, and increasing operational agility. However, cloud migration doesn’t happen in one fell swoop. Many large organisations find themselves with a complex, heterogenous mixture of cloud and on-premise infrastructure, creating capacity limitations, high total cost of ownership, support challenges and security gaps.

Read “The Death of Network Hardware Appliances–and What it Means for your Cloud Migration” to learn more about these challenges, their consequences, and for a recommendation on cloud-based solutions that can improve the speed, affordability and security of hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 14 Pages

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Is your cloud strategy match fit?
1 month ago
Emotet taken down in major international operation, but is the malware gone for good?
1 month ago
Why shareholder value should be key driver of tech strategy
1 month ago
Empathy, communication and innovation: essential skills for a CIO in 2021
2 months ago
Hitachi Vantara Expands All-Flash Storage Device Range
3 months ago
Inequality of internet access increases as Covid-19 exacerbates digital divide
3 months ago
Defending against the threats within
3 months ago
The CBR Intel Cloud Clinic: Your questions answered
3 months ago
To the cloud: Why financial services companies must accelerate digital adoption
3 months ago
Darktrace’s Cyber Intelligence Director Justin Fier on Defending the Healthcare Sector from Rampant Ransomware
3 months ago
Pathlight’s CEO on Productivity Tools, “Spying”, and Team Performance
3 months ago
Plot a course: Key considerations for selecting the right application migration strategy
3 months ago
Five Questions with… Ganesh Pai, CEO, Uptycs
3 months ago
Enabling business success through the creation of digital and IT strategies
3 months ago
Hybrid Offices at Centre of the Workplace’s New Normal
3 months ago
Working From Home Doesn’t Mean Working Unsafely
3 months ago