The definitive guide to branch transformation

The purpose of this document is to provide security guidance for routing traffic locally from your branch office locations to enable direct access to the internet and cloud applications. We will outline the five requirements for architecting the ideal solution. But first, let’s discuss why secure local internet breakouts have become necessary.

Applications continue to accelerate their move to the cloud. At the same time, increasing numbers of employees are working outside the corporate headquarters in branch or remote offices. Organizations are discovering that legacy network and security strategies that worked in the past no longer make sense.