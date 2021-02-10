The Economics of Cloud Options in Government

vmware

From the early use of stone tools to complex genetic engineering, technology has proven itself to be both an accelerant and a trigger of revolutionary social and economic change. At the same time, the rate of technological innovation is always accelerating. Today, the rate of wide-reaching change is such that governments across the world are realising the need to launch massive modernisation projects to keep up with citizen demand. There is now an expectation that consumers, will receive the same level of personalised and responsive experiences from our public services as we do from our private organisations.

Download to find out more.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length: 5 Pages

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Is your cloud strategy match fit?
6 days ago
Emotet taken down in major international operation, but is the malware gone for good?
2 weeks ago
Why shareholder value should be key driver of tech strategy
2 weeks ago
Empathy, communication and innovation: essential skills for a CIO in 2021
4 weeks ago
Hitachi Vantara Expands All-Flash Storage Device Range
2 months ago
Inequality of internet access increases as Covid-19 exacerbates digital divide
2 months ago
Defending against the threats within
2 months ago
The CBR Intel Cloud Clinic: Your questions answered
2 months ago
To the cloud: Why financial services companies must accelerate digital adoption
2 months ago
Darktrace’s Cyber Intelligence Director Justin Fier on Defending the Healthcare Sector from Rampant Ransomware
2 months ago
Pathlight’s CEO on Productivity Tools, “Spying”, and Team Performance
2 months ago
Plot a course: Key considerations for selecting the right application migration strategy
2 months ago
Five Questions with… Ganesh Pai, CEO, Uptycs
2 months ago
Enabling business success through the creation of digital and IT strategies
2 months ago
Hybrid Offices at Centre of the Workplace’s New Normal
3 months ago
Working From Home Doesn’t Mean Working Unsafely
3 months ago