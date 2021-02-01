The Forrester New Wave™: Bot Management, Q1 2020.

Perimeter X

The Forrester New Wave™: Bot Management, Q1 2020 ranked PerimeterX as a leader in the market. According to the report, PerimeterX “leads the pack with robust machine learning and attack response capabilities.”

The report evaluated 13 vendors in the bot management market. PerimeterX received the highest ratings possible in attack detection, attack response, threat research, feedback loops, performance metrics, vision, roadmap and market approach criteria.

Read the report to learn more about why PerimeterX is a leader.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length: 23 Pages

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Emotet taken down in major international operation, but is the malware gone for good?
3 days ago
Why shareholder value should be key driver of tech strategy
5 days ago
Empathy, communication and innovation: essential skills for a CIO in 2021
3 weeks ago
Hitachi Vantara Expands All-Flash Storage Device Range
1 month ago
Inequality of internet access increases as Covid-19 exacerbates digital divide
1 month ago
Defending against the threats within
2 months ago
The CBR Intel Cloud Clinic: Your questions answered
2 months ago
To the cloud: Why financial services companies must accelerate digital adoption
2 months ago
Darktrace’s Cyber Intelligence Director Justin Fier on Defending the Healthcare Sector from Rampant Ransomware
2 months ago
Pathlight’s CEO on Productivity Tools, “Spying”, and Team Performance
2 months ago
Plot a course: Key considerations for selecting the right application migration strategy
2 months ago
Five Questions with… Ganesh Pai, CEO, Uptycs
2 months ago
Enabling business success through the creation of digital and IT strategies
2 months ago
Hybrid Offices at Centre of the Workplace’s New Normal
2 months ago
Working From Home Doesn’t Mean Working Unsafely
2 months ago
Keeping Your Distributed Team Productive
2 months ago