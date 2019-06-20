SAP has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave: B2B Commerce Suites, Q3 2018 report. Forrester evaluated the 12 most significant B2B commerce suite providers. According to the report, “SAP Commerce Cloud delivers a full featured suite that leverages the strengths of the SAP ecosystem and integration with the SAP S/4HANA and [SAP] C/4HANA applications.” The report also notes that “SAP Commerce Cloud is a best fit for companies looking for an industrial-strength, fully functional commerce platform.”

Deliver personalized digital commerce experiences with SAP Customer Experience. For more details on the Wave evaluation, please download the complimentary copy of the report.