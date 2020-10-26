The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity And Access Management, Q4 2020

SAP

Download the analyst report and see why SAP is a CIAM leader

What CIAM solution is the best fit for your business?

According to the Q4 2020 Forrester Wave, SAP’s solution, “offers outstanding consent management capabilities, expansive customer self service capabilities, and a very well thought through CIAM administration interface.”

Download your complimentary report to:

– Discover how CIAM plays a critical role in delivering personalized customer experiences at scale
– Explore the key business trends driving CIAM innovation
– Analyze vendors’ privacy, security, and customer data management capabilities

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 20 Pages

