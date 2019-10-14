The Forrester Wave: Digital Experience Platforms, Q3 2019

SAP

SAP: Named a Leader in Forrester Wave for Digital Experience Platforms

Experience Matters. A digital experience platform (dxP) can help you close the experience gap and deliver on customer expectations.

Learn why SAP has been recognized as a leader. Get a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Platforms, Q3 2019 report today!

The analysisevaluates 10 DXP vendors side-by-side and provides detailed assessments of the product portfolio and integrations that define a strong digital experience platform. According to the report:
“SAP has unified its experience portfolio to tie the front and back office together”.
“SAP is especially strong in B2C and B2B commerce, customer identity and access management, and API management versus its peers”.
“The company’s strategy resonates, especially when it articulates its ‘X plus O’ vision, and continues to have a world-class partner network”.

This valuable resource is your guide for creating connected digital customer experiences your customers expect. Learn what you need to be a CX leader in the experience economy!

Read the report now!

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

