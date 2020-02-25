The Future Of Enterprise Computing Starts Now

Gone are the days when IT operated in a dark, back-office environment, where they had little to no impact on the business or the employees they serve. IT leaders now see themselves as fundamental pillars of the business, moving from simple IT operation to the more complex IT orchestration, where they are actively serving business needs. Whether that need is to improve employee productivity or enhance customer experience, IT is at the forefront. When it comes to enabling employees with new devices, IT leaders are embracing new, innovative strategies for device deployment to increase automation, improve self-service, and enhance their capacity for innovation. The best part? The technology and processes involved with this change are now mature enough to support this shift. If your organization is considering changing its device deployment strategy in the next five years, it’s time to revise that timeline, because the change is now necessary.

