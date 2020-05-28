The Hospital of the Future starts today

Scalpels, syringes, stethoscopes, and microscopes, all are examples of significant technical advances in medical care for their time. These instruments were developed to not only help doctors with efficiency but also to improve patient treatment.

Today, this practice remains unchanged. Advancements in the medical industry are still based on the principle of bettering patient care while increasing efficiencies for physicians and healthcare providers.

Technology enables us to leap forward in the way healthcare professionals deliver patient care. From quickly pulling up patient health records to sequencing genomes, to digitizing pathology slides, technology is driving progress forward.

