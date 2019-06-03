The ideal platform for storage-centric workloads: Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd2 running Microsoft Windows Server 2019

Dell

The PowerEdge R740xd2 is designed to bring compute closer to storage to deliver the fast response times needed by enterprise content servers. In addition, it offers highly flexible capacity and performance resources needed to address data intensive workloads like media streaming, Microsoft SQL, Microsoft Exchange Server, Microsoft software defined storage and Azure hybrid services.

Its versatility enables you to:

– Drive consistent performance results with up to two Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors

– Automatically tier data from 3.5” HDDs to 2.5” SSDs to balance performance and cost

– Help eliminate bottlenecks with fast networking options and up to 16 DIMMS of memory

– Easily expand with up to 5 PCIe slots

In this document we will take a first look at installing Microsoft Windows Server 2019 on the new Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd2 and compare that with the experience of Microsoft Windows Server 2016.

The operating system that bridges on-premises and cloud

