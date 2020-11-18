The Influential Shopper Whitepaper by The Economist Intelligence Unit and sponsored by SAP Customer Experience

The research examines consumer spending trends by generational cohort since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with a focus on online spending. It explores which generational cohorts are driving online spending and what products they are buying. Importantly, the research seeks to establish whether these groups will stick with their online shopping habits once pandemic-related restrictions ease. As part of this, the research explores what consumers value in their online and in-store shopping experiences.

For brands and retailers, these trends in online shopping will be essential for identifying opportunities to expand their market share online and for rebuilding their business strategies for post-pandemic recovery.

This executive summary whitepaper presents the key findings across five countries (US, Germany, UK, Italy, and Spain) included in our survey and is accompanied by country deep dives and industry reports.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 14 Pages

