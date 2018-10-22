The Network-Driven Economy in the UK

Since the advent of Web 2.0, enterprises have been striving towards what we could call a ‘network-driven economy,’ with a shift from industrial economic value derived from

companies operating with physical limitations to one that is information-based. In an information-based economy, limitations instead exist around the sharing and processing of data and knowledge. The globalisation of the network and new tools for automation and computation allow businesses to enter the information age and encourage peer-to-peer communications and globalisation of services. This shift has not been easy, and some industries are more advanced than others in their adoption of – and adaption to – the network-driven, information-focused economy.