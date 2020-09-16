The Problem with Productivity

Samsung

Britain has a productivity problem, with our companies falling significantly behind those of other G7 nations such as Germany and France, which produce around 30% more per hour worked than the UK. And nowhere is this more keenly felt than our Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs). Seen by many as both the lifeblood and bellwether of Britain’s economic health, the productivity challenge is particularly acute for SMBs as they often lack the tools – expertise and technology – to galvanise their business.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 18 Pages

