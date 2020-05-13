The Ripple Effect Of Excellent EX

Dell

Organizations must empower, inspire, and enable their employees to serve their customers better. And employees want the best technology, devices, and applications at their fingertips to do so. All workers have an identity, which is shared across their values — and this is exactly what organizations must appeal to in order to attract and retain the best talent and staff. Factors such as the freedom to decide how they do their jobs or how the IT department helps them become more productive are intrinsically linked to employee experience (EX).

