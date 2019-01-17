The Rise Of The Micro PC

Enterprise PC Buying Patterns Are Changing As Buyers Look To Improve Both Security And The Employee Experience At Once

As employee mobility increases globally and enterprise investments shift to tablets and laptops, organizations are assessing their ongoing investment in traditional PCs. One thing that remains clear is that enterprise PC buyers still value the security and performance offered by fixed computing solutions. They also say that new form factors like the micro PC help them deliver a better experience to employees, which they value at least as much as security.

Dell commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a custom study with 103 business and IT PC decision makers or influencers in North America. The study was completed in December 2016.

