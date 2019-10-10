The Security Operations Maturity Model Quick Reference Guide

Organisations should think of security operations as a critical business process.

Effective security operations are the first line of defence when it comes to preventing

cyberattacks. To accomplish this, organisations need mature programs that leverage

people, process and technology to rapidly detect and respond to sophisticated attacks.

Yet some organisations struggle with the overall effectiveness of their security

operations. They also lack the basis for measuring the effectiveness and maturing

capabilities. A mature security operation enables organisations to detect threats earlier

in the Cyberattack Lifecycle — a process that describes how the phases of an attack build toward a threat actor’s goal.