Organisations should think of security operations as a critical business process.
Effective security operations are the first line of defence when it comes to preventing
cyberattacks. To accomplish this, organisations need mature programs that leverage
people, process and technology to rapidly detect and respond to sophisticated attacks.
Yet some organisations struggle with the overall effectiveness of their security
operations. They also lack the basis for measuring the effectiveness and maturing
capabilities. A mature security operation enables organisations to detect threats earlier
in the Cyberattack Lifecycle — a process that describes how the phases of an attack build toward a threat actor’s goal.
The Security Operations Maturity Model Quick Reference Guide
LogRhythm
